Nicolas Pepe News: Assists only goal in 1-0 win
Pepe assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 win against Espanyol.
Pepe picked up his third assist and fourth goal involvement of the season as he combined with Yeremy Pino to win the match 1-0. He hasn't been involved in a goal since November and with five chances created this was the most he has attempted in any game this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now