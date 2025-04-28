Fantasy Soccer
Nicolas Pepe News: Assists only goal in 1-0 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Pepe assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 win against Espanyol.

Pepe picked up his third assist and fourth goal involvement of the season as he combined with Yeremy Pino to win the match 1-0. He hasn't been involved in a goal since November and with five chances created this was the most he has attempted in any game this season.

