Nicolas Pepe News: Decent shift with little service

Pepe generated one shot (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 3-0 defeat versus Celta Vigo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.

Pepe could only do so much in attack given how the match played out against Celta Vigo on Sunday. Villarreal were only able to maintain 39 percent possession, so Pepe primarily on long balls for service. Still, he was able to put his only shot on target, complete two of his three dribbles, and was not caught offside once. Wednesday was Pepe's first start for Villarreal since March 15, so it is unclear whether he will remain in the starting 11 against Espanyol on Sunday.