Nicolas Pepe News: Nets on Wednesday
Pepe scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and three chances created in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Leganes.
Pepe scored the third goal just before halftime after being set up by Alex Baena. Pepe completed all his dribbles and contributed defensively with two clearances and a tackle. Five of his eight goal involvements this season have come in the last four games, highlighting his strong recent impact.
