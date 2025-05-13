Nicolas Rodriguez Injury: Out against Charlotte
Rodriguez (thigh) is out for Wednesday's clash with Charlotte, per the MLS injury report.
Rodriguez will be out for Wednesday's clash as he's back on the sideline with a thigh issue. This is the second stint on the sideline with the same injury for the forward. When fit he's made two appearances off the bench, going unused twice as well. His next chance is a Sunday trip to Inter Miami.
