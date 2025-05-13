Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nicolas Rodriguez headshot

Nicolas Rodriguez Injury: Out against Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Rodriguez (thigh) is out for Wednesday's clash with Charlotte, per the MLS injury report.

Rodriguez will be out for Wednesday's clash as he's back on the sideline with a thigh issue. This is the second stint on the sideline with the same injury for the forward. When fit he's made two appearances off the bench, going unused twice as well. His next chance is a Sunday trip to Inter Miami.

Nicolas Rodriguez
Orlando City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now