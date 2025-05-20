Nicolas Seiwald News: Breakout campaign

Seiwald made 30 appearances (20 starts) in his second Bundesliga campaign.

Seiwald was a disappointment during his first season in Germany, making just six starts. This season was totally different. Seiwald was at his best as a box-to-box option and made 30 appearances while proving himself as an important part of the starting XI. Seiwald should continue to develop into a larger role in the coming years, and especially in 2025/26 as he seems set to be one of the top options on the depth chart.