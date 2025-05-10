Nicolas Seiwald News: Starting regularly to end season
Seiwald took two off target shots and crossed once inaccurately during Saturday's 0-0 draw with Werder Bremen.
Seiwald was held off the scoresheet as he remains without a goal involvement in the Bundesliga this season. The midfielder has become a regular starter to end the season, making eight straight starts, while combining for two shots, a chance created three crosses and five tackles in his last three matches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now