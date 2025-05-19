Nicolas Valentini News: Sturdy against Empoli

Valentini won three of five tackles and had two shots (zero on target), one interception and four clearances in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Como.

Valentino had an excellent display in the back and filled the stat sheet, but his side allowed one goal. He has posted 12 tackles (seven won), five interceptions and one block in the last five matches, with no clean sheets. He has recorded three or more clearances in his past 10 showings for a total of 70.