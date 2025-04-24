Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nicolas Viola headshot

Nicolas Viola News: Productive in Fiorentina bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Viola drew two fouls and recorded seven crosses (two accurate), two key passes and four corners in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat to Fiorentina.

Viola quickly returned to the XI after not featuring last week and piled up sats primarily thanks to a few accurate set pieces, leading his side in deliveries. He has had two or more crosses and at least one key pass in his last four outings, registering six shots (one on target) and nine corners, scoring once.

Nicolas Viola
Cagliari
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now