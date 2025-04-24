Nicolas Viola News: Productive in Fiorentina bout

Viola drew two fouls and recorded seven crosses (two accurate), two key passes and four corners in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat to Fiorentina.

Viola quickly returned to the XI after not featuring last week and piled up sats primarily thanks to a few accurate set pieces, leading his side in deliveries. He has had two or more crosses and at least one key pass in his last four outings, registering six shots (one on target) and nine corners, scoring once.