Nicolo Barella News: Four crosses Sunday

Barella recorded one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Lazio.

Barella would find his way back into the starting XI Sunday after his spot on the bench last match, seeing the full 90 while notching two chances created and four crosses. He will hope to pick up a bit more steam in their season finale before their UCL final, as he last saw a goal contribution March 16.