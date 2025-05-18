Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nicolo Barella headshot

Nicolo Barella News: Four crosses Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Barella recorded one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Lazio.

Barella would find his way back into the starting XI Sunday after his spot on the bench last match, seeing the full 90 while notching two chances created and four crosses. He will hope to pick up a bit more steam in their season finale before their UCL final, as he last saw a goal contribution March 16.

Nicolo Barella
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now