Nicolo Barella News: Passable versus Roma

Barella drew two fouls and recorded one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Roma.

Barella wasn't all over the pitch like in his best performances but was the runner-up in crosses in his team. He has had exactly one shot in the past three matches, but none of his attempts were on target. He has totaled four chances created, seven crosses (one accurate) and six tackles (four won) in the last five fixtures.