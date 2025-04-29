Nicolo Cambiaghi News: Provides late spark off bench

Cambiaghi generated four crosses (zero accurate) and one clearance in Monday's 0-0 draw versus Udinese.

Cambiaghi entered the match in the 63rd minute replacing Benjamin Dominguez and immediately added energy to the attack. He won two free kicks in the final quarter of the match including one in the 90th minute on the left wing helping relieve pressure and maintain possession. While he didn't register a shot Cambiaghi made a positive impact off the bench bringing danger with four crosses and two drawn fouls. He will look to contribute off the bench again on Sunday against Juventus.