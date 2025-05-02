Nicolo Casale Injury: Set to return versus Juventus

Casale (shoulder) rejoined the rest of the team in training ahead of Sunday's match against Juventus, Bologna announced.

Casale has recuperated from a minor shoulder injury that cost him the past two matches. He's usually the third option in the middle of the defense behind Sam Beukema and Jhon Lucumi. He has recorded one tackle (one won), seven interceptions, 18 clearances and one block in his last four displays, contributing to one clean sheet.