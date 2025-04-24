Nicolo Rovella News: Provides assist against former club

Rovella assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 2-0 victory against Genoa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 48th minute.

Rovella assisted Boulaye Dia's goal with a magnificent through ball in the 65th minute that was well timed between the defenders. He had a class outing in the midfield against his former club on both sides of the ball, registering two shots and three chances created while contributing defensively with two tackles and one clearance. He will look to contribute again on Monday against Parma.