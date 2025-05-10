Nicolo Savona News: Disqualified for Udinese contest

Savona recorded four clearances, one key pass and one block and was cautioned for the fifth time in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Lazio.

Savona had an up-and-down performance while filling in as a center-back for the second consecutive game and was bailed out by a VAR review and an offside on a PK caused by one of his blunders. Federico Gatti will likely replace him in the next game after coming back from a leg injury in this one.