Nicolo Savona headshot

Nicolo Savona News: Disqualified for Udinese contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Savona recorded four clearances, one key pass and one block and was cautioned for the fifth time in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Lazio.

Savona had an up-and-down performance while filling in as a center-back for the second consecutive game and was bailed out by a VAR review and an offside on a PK caused by one of his blunders. Federico Gatti will likely replace him in the next game after coming back from a leg injury in this one.

Nicolo Savona
Juventus
