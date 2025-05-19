Nicolo Savona News: Will be back against Venezia

Savona served a one-game ban in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Udinese.

Savona will be in the mix to start against Venezia on Sunday, although Juventus are less depleted since Lloyd Kelly and Andrea Cambiaso worked their way back from injury, and Federico Gatti could be in better shape. He has posted three tackles (zero won), three interceptions, eight clearances and one block in his last five showings (two starts).