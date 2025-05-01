Nikita Haikin News: Concedes three to Spurs

Haikin registered four saves and allowed three goals in Thursday's 3-1 defeat versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Haikin's day got off to a rough start as Brennan Johnson scored a header less than a minute into the first leg of the semifinal. Haikin proceeded to concede two more goals, including a penalty scored by Dominic Solanke. He and his side now face a two-goal deficit heading into next Thursday's second leg. He will need to put together a better performance in order for his team to advance to the final.