Nikita Haikin News: Concedes twice in second leg
Haikin registered one save and allowed two goals in Thursday's 2-0 defeat versus Tottenham Hotspur.
Haikin conceded two goals Thursday in a match that he could not afford to concede in. Neither goal could be blamed fully on him, but it was still an unfortunate end to a magical Europa League run. He will now focus on the domestic campaign which is still in its early stages.
