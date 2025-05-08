Fantasy Soccer
Nikita Haikin headshot

Nikita Haikin News: Concedes twice in second leg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Haikin registered one save and allowed two goals in Thursday's 2-0 defeat versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Haikin conceded two goals Thursday in a match that he could not afford to concede in. Neither goal could be blamed fully on him, but it was still an unfortunate end to a magical Europa League run. He will now focus on the domestic campaign which is still in its early stages.

Nikita Haikin
Glimt
