Niklas Klinger News: Will not extend contract
Klinger will leave Wolfsburg at the end of his contract which expires at the end of the season, the club announced.
Klinger will not continue his journey with Wolfsburg as the club decided not to sign him for more seasons. He will be a free agent at the end of the season and free to sign with the club he wants. The goalie has never made any appearance in the league for Wolfsburg since 2019.
