Nikola Krstovic headshot

Nikola Krstovic Injury: Assist before injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Krstovic was subbed off due to injury in the 59th minute of Sunday's 1-0 win over Torino. He assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created before exiting the match.

Krstovic logged the assist to Lecce's game-winning goal, which could be what saves the team from potential relegation. That will be decided next Sunday at Lazio, but he faces a potential absence because of an undisclosed injury that forced him off early.

Nikola Krstovic
Lecce
