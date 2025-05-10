Nikola Krstovic Injury: Available after muscular ailment
Krstovic "trained fully only once this week due to muscle fatigue, but he'll be an option Sunday," coach Marco Giampaolo announced.
Krstovic is neck-and-neck to start with Ante Rebic, as the boss could err on the side of caution. He hasn't scored in his last five showing but has been productive otherwise, putting up 20 shots (two on target) and five key passes.
