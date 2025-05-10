Fantasy Soccer
Nikola Krstovic headshot

Nikola Krstovic Injury: Available after muscular ailment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Krstovic "trained fully only once this week due to muscle fatigue, but he'll be an option Sunday," coach Marco Giampaolo announced.

Krstovic is neck-and-neck to start with Ante Rebic, as the boss could err on the side of caution. He hasn't scored in his last five showing but has been productive otherwise, putting up 20 shots (two on target) and five key passes.

Nikola Krstovic
Lecce
