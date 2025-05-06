Fantasy Soccer
Nikola Milenkovic headshot

Nikola Milenkovic News: 14 clearances Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2025 at 11:18am

Milenkovic recorded 14 clearances and one interception in Monday's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

Milenkovic saw a decent match in the defense Monday despite not maintaining a clean sheet, notching one interception, a block and 14 clearances, a match-high for clearances. That said, it was also a new season-high for clearances in a match, two better than his previous best. He continues to be a regular starter, starting in all 34 appearances season.

Nikola Milenkovic
Nottingham Forest
