Nikola Milenkovic News: Scores decisive second goal

Milenkovic scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win over West Ham United.

Milenkovic doubled Forest's lead in the 61st minute by heading in Anthony Elanga's curling free kick. The goal proved to be the match-winner as Forest held on despite late pressure from West Ham. Milenkovic was also essential in defense with four tackles two interceptions and seven clearances showing his impact on both sides of the pitch to keep hopes alive for a spot in next season's Champions League. He will aim to contribute again on Sunday against Chelsea in the season finale which will be crucial for that objective.