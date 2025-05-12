Nikola Vasilj News: Back from suspension
Vasilj is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.
Vasilj has cleared his ban due to the straight red card he picked up against Stuttgart, with the goalie set to return in their next contest. He has been a regular starter for St. Pauli and is expected to find his position back between the posts in the final game of the season against Bochum on Saturday.
