Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikola Vasilj headshot

Nikola Vasilj News: Back from suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Vasilj is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.

Vasilj has cleared his ban due to the straight red card he picked up against Stuttgart, with the goalie set to return in their next contest. He has been a regular starter for St. Pauli and is expected to find his position back between the posts in the final game of the season against Bochum on Saturday.

Nikola Vasilj
FC St. Pauli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now