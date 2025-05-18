Nikola Vasilj News: Concedes two in loss

Vasilj made four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Bochum.

Vasilj registered more than three saves for a second consecutive appearance and 13th time in 33 appearances on the season. This was also just the 12th time in 33 outings on the campaign that he conceded more than one goal. This marks the end of the line for FC St. Pauli this season, as they finish 14th in the table, safe from relegation.