Nikola Vasilj headshot

Nikola Vasilj News: Sent off during extra time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Vasilj was sent off in extra time of Saturday's 1-0 loss to Stuttgart.

Vasilj received a double booking in the space of a minute during extra time Saturday, leading to his removal from the contest. This will also leave him suspended for their next match against Frankfurt on May 11, with Ben Voll as a possible replacement. He will be an option again in the season finale against Bochum on May 17.

Nikola Vasilj
FC St. Pauli
