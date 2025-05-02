Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikola Vlasic headshot

Nikola Vlasic News: Scores in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Vlasic scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Venezia.

Upon getting a tune-up game at Napoli in late-April, Vlasic was added back to Torino's starting XI for the team's first May game. Going back to mid-March, he has two goals and one assist across his four starts. The four-start span includes a third of Vlasic's nine G/A this season.

Nikola Vlasic
Torino
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now