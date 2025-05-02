Nikola Vlasic News: Scores in start

Vlasic scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Venezia.

Upon getting a tune-up game at Napoli in late-April, Vlasic was added back to Torino's starting XI for the team's first May game. Going back to mid-March, he has two goals and one assist across his four starts. The four-start span includes a third of Vlasic's nine G/A this season.