Nikola Vlasic News: Subbed in against Napoli

Vlasic (calf) had one tackle (zero won) and one clearance in 31 minutes in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Napoli.

Vlasic was subbed in to help the final push, which didn't amount to much, and he didn't put up numbers in the main stats. He'll likely be back in the XI against Venezia if he doesn't have setbacks, likely replacing a defender, as the coach went with a more cautious formation in this one.