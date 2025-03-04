Noah Atubolu News: Clean sheet streak continues

Atubolu registered five saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus FC Augsburg.

Atubolu turned aside each of the five Augsburg shots on target he faced Sunday to earn his fifth consecutive clean sheet. Over the strong run of form, Freiburg's young keeper has recorded 18 saves (one penalty save) and one clearance while helping lift Freiburg to four wins and one draw. Atubolu will look to add another clean sheet to his streak Saturday when Freiburg host RB Leipzig who have scored five goals over their last five Bundesliga fixtures.