Noah Atubolu News: Clean sheet streak ends

Atubolu made two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Mainz.

Atubolu's historic run of clean sheets end after allowing two goals to Mainz. During this streak, he made 21 saves while making six clean sheets in a row, putting him at 10 on the season. Overall, the keeper has appeared in 23 Bundesliga games, making 77 saves, two of which were penalty saves.