Atubolu had three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Atubolu was the starter when fit for the second season in a row in Freiburg, and he was excellent once again. He matched his career-high of 10 clean sheets, but this time he did it in eight fewer matches. He's the unquestioned top choice in net for Freiburg moving into next season.