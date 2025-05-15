Noahkai Banks Injury: Back available Saturday
Banks (undisclosed) is back available for Saturday's clash against Union Berlin, coach Jess Thorup said in the press conference.
Banks has resumed team training and is a possibility for Saturday's final game of the season against Union Berlin. That said, his return to the squad will not impact the starting XI since he has been a bench option for the major part of the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now