Noahkai Banks headshot

Noahkai Banks Injury: Back available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Banks (undisclosed) is back available for Saturday's clash against Union Berlin, coach Jess Thorup said in the press conference.

Banks has resumed team training and is a possibility for Saturday's final game of the season against Union Berlin. That said, his return to the squad will not impact the starting XI since he has been a bench option for the major part of the season.

Noahkai Banks
FC Augsburg
