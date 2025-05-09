Noahkai Banks Injury: Could be an option Sunday

Banks (undisclosed) could be an option for Sunday's clash against Stuttgart, coach Jess Thorup said in a press conference. "Banks could be a possibility for the squad; the rest of the team is fit and ready to play."

Banks missed the last two outings due to an injury but could be a possibility for the squad for Sunday's game. He will likely be assessed after the final training session to know if he can make the squad against Stuttgart. That said, even if deemed fit enough to be in the squad, he should return to his bench role, just like for most of the season.