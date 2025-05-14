Fantasy Soccer
Noel Buck Injury: Heading to sidelines

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Buck is out for Wednesday's match against Inter Miami due to a lower-body injury.

Buck is seeing an injury, with the midfielder picking up a lower-body injury that will keep him out for the time being. Luckily, he has only appeared off the bench in his four appearances this season, so it isn't a major absence. A return is up in the air, hoping he doesn't miss too much time and lose the few minutes he sees.

