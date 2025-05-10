Fantasy Soccer
Noel Caliskan News: Logs start, three crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Caliskan had three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus FC Dallas.

It looks like Bode Hidalgo was rested, and with Philip Quinton out, Caliskan got the start at right-back for Real Salt Lake. Giving him another position he can start gives him versatility and more statistical upside, considering his lack of it as a defensive midfielder.

Noel Caliskan
Real Salt Lake
