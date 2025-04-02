Noni Madueke Injury: Can play against Spurs

Madueke (hamstring) is an option for Thursday's clash against Tottenham, coach Enzo Maresca confirmed in the press conference, per Football London.

Madueke was spotted back in training after missing the last four league games due to a hamstring injury and is now an option for Thursday's game against the Spurs. However, he hasn't played since mid-February and may not be rushed back directly into the starting XI. It is likely he will build fitness off the bench initially.