Nordi Mukiele Injury: Out several weeks
Mukiele suffered a muscle tear in training on Wednesday and will miss the next three weeks to allow him to recover. He could potentially be back for the final game of the season against Mainz on May. 17. That said, his absence will not impact the starting squad, since he remained an unused substitute in the last three games.
