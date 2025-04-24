Fantasy Soccer
Nordi Mukiele headshot

Nordi Mukiele Injury: Out several weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Mukiele suffered a muscle tear in training on Wednesday and is sidelined for the next three weeks, the club announced.

Mukiele suffered a muscle tear in training on Wednesday and will miss the next three weeks to allow him to recover. He could potentially be back for the final game of the season against Mainz on May. 17. That said, his absence will not impact the starting squad, since he remained an unused substitute in the last three games.

Nordi Mukiele
Bayer Leverkusen
