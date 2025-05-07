Fantasy Soccer
Nordi Mukiele headshot

Nordi Mukiele Injury: Working with ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Mukiele (tear) was viewed working with a ball, according to his club.

Mukiele is seeing his first training session since suffering a muscle tear, as he was seen working with a ball on grass alone. This is a good start for the defender after only a few weeks since the injury, already showing good progress. However, he will remain in doubt to return this season, likely not being risked with two games to go.

