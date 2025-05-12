Fantasy Soccer
Norman Theuerkauf headshot

Norman Theuerkauf News: Announces retirement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Theuerkauf announced his retirement and is picking up a coaching role at Heidenheim, the club announced.

Theuerkauf is ending his playing career at 38, after injuries have largely prevented him from playing this season. The defender played a big part in getting Heidenheim into the Bundesliga and keeping them there, but now has served essentially no role in the clubs second season.

Norman Theuerkauf
