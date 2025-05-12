Norman Theuerkauf News: Announces retirement
Theuerkauf announced his retirement and is picking up a coaching role at Heidenheim, the club announced.
Theuerkauf is ending his playing career at 38, after injuries have largely prevented him from playing this season. The defender played a big part in getting Heidenheim into the Bundesliga and keeping them there, but now has served essentially no role in the clubs second season.
Norman Theuerkauf
Free Agent
