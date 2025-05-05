Nouhou Tolo News: Two goal contributions in win

Tolo scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and three chances created in Saturday's 4-1 win over St. Louis City SC.

Tolo registered one goal and one assist Saturday as Seattle dominated St. Louis in a 4-1 victory. The goal contributions were his first goal and assist of the season, respectively. In addition to contributing in the attacking third, the defender tracked back to add two tackles (two won), three clearances and one interception to the team's defensive effort. After missing a match in March while he served on international duty, Tolo has started in six successive matches and played the full 90 minutes in each of those fixtures.