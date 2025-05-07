Fantasy Soccer
Noussair Mazraoui headshot

Noussair Mazraoui News: Back in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2025 at 3:59am

Mazraoui (rest) was back in team training Wednesday after being rested for Sunday's clash against Brentford, according to the club.

Mazraoui was rested for Sunday's game to fully focus on Thursday's clash against Bilbao in the Europa League and resumed team training on Wednesday. He will likely return to the starting XI against the Spanish side since he has been an undisputed starter for the Red Devils this season.

Noussair Mazraoui
Manchester United
