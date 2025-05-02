Noussair Mazraoui News: Set for rest

Mazraoui is going to be rest for Sunday's trip to Brentford, per manager Ruben Amorim. "For example, Nous Mazraoui cannot play. He's in the limit to get an injury. "

Mazraoui won't be an option for Sunday's clash with Brentford as Manchester United put full focus on the Europa League. The defender isn't dealing with a specific injury but just won't be risked before the second leg against Athletic Club. Amad Diallo could take over at right wing-back.