Nuno Mendes News: Goal contribution double

Mendes scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 victory against Aston Villa.

Mendes had a major impact on both sides of the ball Wednesday to lead his club to the win. He would begin with an early assist, finding Desire Doue in the 39th minute before scoring a goal of his own in extra time of the second half. He would also add a solid one tackle, two interceptions and five clearances in the defense. He now has four goal contributions in UCL play, a career-high for the defender in this competition.