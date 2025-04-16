Nuno Mendes News: Scores Tuesday

Mendes scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Tuesday's 3-2 loss against Aston Villa.

Mendes finished off a fast break in the 27th minute Tuesday, a goal assisted by Ousmane Dembele that ultimately was the deciding goal in the two legs. Mendes contributed to three of Paris' five goals versus Aston Villa and he has now scored four goals in the Champions League this season. He will look to keep up this form in the semifinals versus either Arsenal or Real Madrid.