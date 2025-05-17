Fantasy Soccer
Nuno Tavares headshot

Nuno Tavares Injury: Good to go for Inter clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Tavares (thigh) has trained fully for most of the week and will be an option Sunday, Tuttomercatoweb reported.

Tavares is fit after sitting out four matches and is considered in contention to start since Luca Pellegrini is disqualified and Manuel Lazzari (undisclosed) is iffy. He, Elseid Hysaj, and Adam Marusic will compete for two spots, although they could also feature all three from the get-go if the coach opts for a cautious scheme. He has registered five shots (one on target), five key passes, 28 crosses (seven accurate) and three corners in his last five outings (four starts).

