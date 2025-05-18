Nuno Tavares Injury: Leaves early against Inter

Tavares had four crosses (zero accurate), one off-target shot and one interception in 65 minutes in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Inter before subbing off due to a calf problem, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Tavares looked reasonably well after considering that he hadn't played in a month but was again forced to exit early due to a physical problem right after getting hit in the area. He'll undergo some tests to determine whether he suffered more than a knock or cramps. Lazio will have Luca Pellegrini back to relieve him against Lecce if need be.