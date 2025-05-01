Fantasy Soccer
Nuno Tavares headshot

Nuno Tavares Injury: Might return this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Tavares has avoided a season-ending thigh injury, but his timetable is up in the air following multiple problems in the same area, Corriere dello Sport relayed.

Tavares could be back against either Juventus and Inter, but the team is treating him week-to-week, as they have rushed him back a couple of times already, and he quickly got hurt again. Luca Pellegrini has been filling in well in the last few games.

Nuno Tavares
Lazio
