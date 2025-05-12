Obafemi Awodesu News: First career goal and red card

Awodesu scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against Seattle Sounders FC. He picked up a red card and was sent off in the 38th minute.

Awodesu experienced the highs and lows of professional football in quick succession Saturday as he netted Houston's opening goal in the 32nd minute before being sent off for the denial of a goal scoring opportunity just six minutes later. Each of the goal and the red card were the first of the central defender's career. Awodesu had started any played the full 90 minuets in each of Houston's first 11 fixtures prior to being sent off. Look for Ethan Bartlow to potentially pickup minutes as Awodesu serves his suspension.