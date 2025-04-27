Obafemi Awodesu News: Solid effort in victory

Awodesu generated six clearances in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Austin FC.

Awodesu led the hosts with 56 accurate passes and six clearances against Austin, earning his fourth clean sheet of the season after 10 matches played. Additionally, the center-back won all of his six duels during the game. He has been a consistent defensive contributor lately, making six or more clearances in nine of his 10 MLS starts in 2025. That should be enough for him to remain a valuable option even when his squad fails to keep opponents scoreless.