Obed Nkambadio News: Reliable between posts

Nkambadio kept 14 clean sheets and conceded less than a goal per game in 34 Ligue 2 appearances for Paris FC in the 2024-25 season.

Nkambadio showed maturity and composure as Paris FC's first-choice goalkeeper during the 2024-25 season. He posted a save percentage above 72 percent and averaged 2.5 saves per match, underlining his shot-stopping ability. His performances played a key role in the club's defensive record and his development points to a promising future that will continue in Ligue 1 after Paris FC earned promotion to the French top flight for the 2025-26 campaign.