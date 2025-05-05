Obed Vargas News: First goal of 2025

Vargas scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 victory over St. Louis City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 35th minute.

Vargas led the Seattle attack with five attempted shots (one on goal) Saturday and scored their second goal in a resounding 4-1 victory over St. Louis. The five shot attempts over his 90 minutes of play were just one fewer than his six total shot attempts on the season entering the match. Vargas, more characteristically, played a box-to-box role Saturday, contributing two tackles (two won), four interceptions and one clearance to the team's defensive effort.